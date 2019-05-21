(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s “Aladdin,” which debuts this weekend, has a lot riding on its magic carpet.

The film is the latest test of Disney’s strategy of making live-action versions of animated classics -- an approach that’s produced mixed results. While “Beauty and the Beast” was a massive hit for the studio in 2017, “Dumbo” fizzled earlier this year.

So far, “Aladdin” looks like it will fall somewhere in between. Disney predicted on Tuesday that the film would generate $75 million to $85 million in sales in North American theaters over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Box Office Pro forecasts $68.5 million from Friday to Sunday, not including the Monday holiday. That’s well below the $174.8 million that “Beauty” generated in its debut weekend, but better than the $46 million take of “Dumbo.” Most of Disney’s recent remakes haven’t had the benefit of an extended weekend.

Whatever happens with “Aladdin,” Disney has even more live-action remakes in the pipeline. “The Lion King” arrives in July, and “Mulan” debuts in 2020.

