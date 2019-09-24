Alan Dershowitz Says Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Is Too Late on Defamation Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz urged a judge to dismiss a defamation suit against him by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the law professor while serving as a sex slave for Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with famous people including Dershowitz from 2000 to 2002. Dershowitz denies those allegations and has called Giuffre a liar on multiple occasions, leading her to file a defamation suit against him in April.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Dershowitz urged U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to throw out the suit, saying he made essentially the same statements in 2015 after she initially accused him of assault and that she failed to file defamation claims within a year as required by New York state law.

“It didn’t reach a new audience,” said Howard Cooper, an attorney for Dershowitz. “When he was called a pedophile, he responded by talking to the same audience.”

Giuffre claims Epstein forced her to have sex with Dershowitz at the deceased fund manager’s Manhattan mansion, and that the lawyer defamed her in recent months by calling her a liar on Twitter.

Read More: Epstein Lawyer Dershowitz Defends Work, Fights Defamation Case

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre, said Dershowitz made numerous comments on multiple platforms calling her client a liar, and that each comment gives rise to a separate claim of defamation.

“The law does not allow him, simply because he said something in 2015, to continue to defame my client,” McCawley said.

The judge didn’t indicate when she would rule.

Epstein died in prison in August, a month after his arrest on charges that he sexually abused dozens of girls. A decade earlier, he served 13 months, with daily work release, in a Palm Beach, Florida, jail on similar charges. Dershowitz was part of a team of lawyers that negotiated the plea deal and federal nonprosecution agreement, arranged without the victims’ knowledge.

Alexander Acosta, the U.S. attorney in Miami at the time, resigned as President Donald Trump’s labor secretary in July amid the taint of the deal.

The case is Giuffre v. Dershowitz, 19-cv-3377, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.