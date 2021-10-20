(Bloomberg) -- Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, who helped defend former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment, urged a federal judge to force Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. to reinstate Trump’s social-media accounts, which were frozen after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“The number of people the former president reached through social media was staggering,” Dershowitz said in a statement filed by Trump Wednesday in federal court in Miami. “Democracy demands a level playing field.” The lawyer isn’t representing Trump in his lawsuits against the companies.

Dershowitz, 83, said in his filing that he has only voted for Democratic presidential candidates since the 1960s. Even so, he said that without a court order favoring the leader of the Republican Party, “it is likely that the censorship imposed by Facebook and Twitter will impact the 2022 elections.”

