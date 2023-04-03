(Bloomberg) -- Boutique advisory firm Alantra Partners SA is hiring Michael Maag, Morgan Stanley’s head of investment banking for Switzerland, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Maag is set to join as Alantra Switzerland’s chief executive officer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He will lead Alantra’s team of 10 bankers in Zurich, one of the people said.

The banker has been with Morgan Stanley about 15 years, his LinkedIn profile shows. Maag previously did stints at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Amber Capital earlier in his career, according to LinkedIn.

During Maag’s tenure, Morgan Stanley advised Swiss food giant Nestle SA on the $4.3 billion sale of its American bottled water business in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bank also worked on Swiss transport group Ceva Logistics AG on its sale to CMA CGM SA in 2018, and advised Zurich Insurance Group AG on its $3.9 billion purchase of MetLife Inc.’s auto and home business in 2020, the data show.

Alantra’s managing partners in Switzerland, Martin Menzi and Kurt Rüegg, will start gradually stepping back from day-to-day business as responsibility passes to Maag, one of the people said. Representatives for Alantra and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Alantra has been beefing up its ranks with Wall Street veterans, announcing in March it hired former Moelis & Co. banker Jan Caspar Hoffmann to lead its German business.

