(Bloomberg) -- Boutique advisory firm Alantra Partners SA hired former Moelis & Co. dealmaker Jan Caspar Hoffmann to lead its German business.

Hoffmann has joined as Alantra Germany’s chief executive officer and managing partner, the company said in an emailed statement Monday. He has more than two decades of investment banking experience, including as head of mergers and acquisitions for German-speaking Europe at Moelis, his LinkedIn profile shows.

He previously did stints at Societe Generale SA and Merrill Lynch. Hoffmann has also worked as an investor and adviser to technology firms and midsized German companies, according to LinkedIn.

Madrid-listed Alantra plans to announce further hires in the coming weeks to add expertise in key sectors, it said in Monday’s statement.

The firm has separately named Miguel Hernández, who has been with the firm more than 20 years, as CEO of its investment banking business. He will be based in London, according to the statement. Alantra has appointed Andy Currie as London-based co-chairman, while Franck Portais will hold the same position in Paris.

It promoted Philipp Krohn, a partner who heads corporate development, to CEO of Alantra USA, according to the statement. Javier García-Palencia, who formerly led Alantra’s debt business, will become head of investment banking for Spain.

