Jan 10, 2024
Alaska Air Cancels All Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Through Jan. 13
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Alaska Air Group Inc. is grounding all flights by Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 aircraft over the next three days as it awaits instructions from the planemaker and US safety regulators on inspections.
- The decision means 110 to 150 daily flight cancellations, the carrier said in a statement
- The suspension period gives time to conduct inspections and prepare planes for return to service once standards are issued
- Alaska “regrets the significant disruption” caused by Max 9 aircraft being grounded after Jan. 5 incident
- Shares of the airline fell 1.4% to $36.83 as of 1:42 p.m. in New York
- Earlier: Boeing CEO Fights Back Tears in Address, Admits to ‘Mistake’
- NOTE, Jan. 9: Boeing Probe Focuses on Bolts as Airlines Find Loose Parts
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.