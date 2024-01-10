(Bloomberg) -- Alaska Air Group Inc. is grounding all flights by Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 aircraft over the next three days as it awaits instructions from the planemaker and US safety regulators on inspections.

  • The decision means 110 to 150 daily flight cancellations, the carrier said in a statement
  • The suspension period gives time to conduct inspections and prepare planes for return to service once standards are issued
  • Alaska “regrets the significant disruption” caused by Max 9 aircraft being grounded after Jan. 5 incident
  • Shares of the airline fell 1.4% to $36.83 as of 1:42 p.m.  in New York
  • Earlier: Boeing CEO Fights Back Tears in Address, Admits to ‘Mistake’
  • NOTE, Jan. 9: Boeing Probe Focuses on Bolts as Airlines Find Loose Parts

 

