(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Pocket Casts

President Donald Trump's trade war is hitting a wide variety of goods produced in America, and Alaska's fisheries are caught in the crossfire. The industry has become highly dependent on ties with China, thanks to shipments that head there for processing and are then exported again. How is a state that voted big for Trump and Republicans in 2016 coping with the threat to one of its most vital economic sectors? Alexa Tonkovich, executive director of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, and Ralph Townsend, an economist at the University of Alaska Anchorage, discuss the issue with Scott Lanman and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.

To contact the author of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.