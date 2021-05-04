(Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., the personal care brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced an initial public offering within a marketed range at $16 a share, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

The company and its shareholders had marketed about 25.8 million shares for $14 to $17 each.

Founded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and inked partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. The Los Angeles-based company specializes in baby products such as diapers and wipes, which accounted for 63% of last year’s sales, as well as household cleaning supplies and personal care items.

A representative for Honest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

