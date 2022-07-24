(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government is doing everything it can to stop the foot-and-mouth disease from entering Australia as an outbreak among cattle herds would have a severe impact on the economy.

“It’s important to note that Australia is foot-and-mouth disease free, that our products continue to be available to the world, and it’s important that we try to do everything that we can to maintain that position,” Albanese said in a Sunday interview on Sky News.

Australia is on high alert for foot-and-mouth in its cattle herds after traces of the virus were found on imported animal products. Indonesia, where thousands of Australians holiday each month, is currently dealing with an outbreak of the disease.

Albanese said biosecurity measures introduced at the border by the government, including the use of sanitation foot mats, have the support of farming groups.

“These are the strongest-ever measures introduced by an Australian government -- ever -- in terms of biosecurity when it comes to foot-and-mouth disease,” Albanese said.

