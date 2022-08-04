(Bloomberg) -- The lithium boom is proving so resilient to recession fears that the world’s biggest producer now expects its operating cash flow to outweigh total expenditures for the first time in six years.

On Wednesday, Albemarle Corp. reported higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and lifted its annual guidance beyond analyst estimates. The brighter outlook means it now expects to be free cash flow positive in 2022, while consensus is for it to stay negative to the tune of more than $500 million. Shares rose 4% at 9:32am in New York.

Albemarle is cashing in on soaring demand for a key raw material in powering electric cars. As other metals with a broader share in older industries, like copper, wilt under the weight of slowdown concerns, lithium prices are holding up. That’s allowing producers to lock in sky-high prices in contract renewals, cushioning the blow of higher costs.

