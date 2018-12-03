(Bloomberg) -- Albert Frere, the Belgian billionaire whose investments shaped some of Europe’s largest companies in more than half a century of deal-making, has died, according to his Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA. He was 92.

Frere became Belgium’s richest man by turning his family’s nail and chain business into an empire stretching from energy to alcohol. Through a stake in publicly traded Pargesa Holding SA, he held interests in oil producer Total SA, cement maker LafargeHolcim Ltd., distiller Pernod Ricard SA, U.K. trench-coat maker Burberry Group Plc and energy company Engie SA.

He didn’t operate alone. His long-term business partnership with the Montreal-based Desmarais family, whose chief holding is Power Corp. of Canada, led to the joint ownership of Geneva-based Pargesa, which owns 50 percent of Brussels-based GBL, the vehicle that controls Frere’s investments in large publicly traded companies. In 2015, at age 89, Frere stepped down as chief executive officer of Groupe Bruxelles and resigned from the board, while also quitting as vice chairman and executive director of Pargesa.

“He has uncanny timing in making investments,” Henry Kravis, a co-founder of New York-based KKR & Co., said of Frere in a 2007 interview with Bloomberg News.

Frere helped to broker some of France’s biggest transactions, including the merger of Suez SA and state-controlled Gaz de France SA in the nation’s third-biggest takeover at the time.

