(Bloomberg) -- Albert Reichmann, the longtime president of his family’s Olympia & York Developments Ltd., builder of the World Financial Center in New York and the first phase of Canary Wharf in London, has died. He was 93.

He died on Dec. 17, according to the National Post and a notice on the website of Steeles Memorial Chapel, a Toronto-area funeral home.

As the eldest of the three Orthodox Jewish brothers behind Olympia & York, Reichmann held the title of president. In practice, his brother Paul — who died in 2013 — was the company’s “idea man and deal-doer,” in the words of Anthony Bianco, a former Businessweek writer whose book on the family called Olympia & York “the greatest property development company in Western history.”

Before its 1992 bankruptcy, it was the largest private owner of commercial property in New York City.

Forbes magazine calculated the brothers’ cumulative net worth at $9.2 billion at its height in 1988, making them among the world’s richest people.

“We don’t have the personality problems, the competitiveness, the jealousies, that some people do,” Albert Reichmann was quoted as saying in a 1988 article in Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, one of the few times anybody other than Paul Reichmann spoke for the family. “With bankers and investment dealers, Paul is more active. With administration and construction, I’m more active. It always works out.”

Fled Holocaust

Albert Reichmann was born in January 1929, in Vienna, the fourth child of Samuel Reichmann and the former Renee Gestetner, Hungarian natives who had moved in 1928 to Austria, according to the Bianco book.

At the dawn of World War II they fled with their children to Paris, then to Morocco. Samuel, who had run a thriving egg distributor in Hungary, made a second fortune in Tangier as a currency dealer, with Albert working as his right-hand man for 12 years.

By the time Albert arrived in Toronto in 1959, his two older brothers, Edward and Louis, had created Olympia Floor & Wall Tile Ltd. in Montreal; a younger brother, Ralph, was running its affiliate in Toronto; and another brother, Paul, had opened a property-development affiliate in Toronto.

With money from his father, Albert formed a separate real-estate business, York Factory Developments Ltd. Soon the brothers joined forces, a process that culminated in the 1964 merger creating Olympia & York Industrial Development.

Its first splash was Flemingdon Park, a community of homes and office buildings in Toronto. The Reichmanns stepped in when the original developer, William Zeckendorf’s Webb & Knapp Inc., ran out of money halfway through the project.

Manhattan Purchase

In 1977, as Manhattan real-estate prices were bottoming out, Olympia & York acquired eight Manhattan office buildings comprising some 10 million square feet of rentable space. The price was about $330 million, or roughly $33 per square foot. By the late 1980s, according to Bianco, the properties were worth $3 billion.

The 8-million-square-foot World Financial Center in Lower Manhattan, designed by Cesar Pelli, was built in the 1980s on landfill excavated for the World Trade Center. Its four towers have been home to companies including RBC Capital Markets LLC, American Express Co. and the former Merrill Lynch.

One tower and the glassed-in Winter Garden public space were damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The World Financial Center is now officially known as Brookfield Place.

Other Olympia & York-built skyscrapers include Exchange Place in Boston, headquarters of the Boston Consulting Group; First Canadian Place in Toronto, at 72 stories one of the tallest buildings in Canada and home to the Bank of Montreal; and the Olympia Centre in Chicago, a mixed-use building with Neiman Marcus on the ground floor.

In 1987, Olympia & York took over plans for Canary Wharf, a then-new financial district on the River Thames that became home to Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Citigroup Inc.

The project stretched the Reichmann’s finances to a breaking point, as loans backed largely by their New York City real-estate holdings came due more quickly than paying tenants were put in place. In 1992 the Reichmanns filed for protection from creditors in Canada, the US and the UK.

Albert Reichmann’s wife, Egosah, died in April, the National Post said.

One of their children, Philip, began his career at Olympia & York and later co-founded ReichmannHauer Capital Partners, a Toronto-based investment firm.

In 1993, following Olympia & York’s collapse, Philip Reichmann co-founded O&Y Properties Inc., which in 1999 acquired First Canadian Place, the Toronto skyscraper he had watched his family build. Brookfield bought O&Y Properties in 2005.

