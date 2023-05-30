Trudeau should be happy Smith won Alberta's election, it will turn attention to energy: Mark McQueen

Business groups in Alberta are welcoming a second term for United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith following her party’s majority election win on Monday night.

On a promise to further lower taxes in Canada’s least-taxed province, Smith’s UCP are winning or elected in 49 of 87 seats, largely appealing to voters outside Edmonton and Calgary. In the aftermath of the win, business groups in Alberta, including the Business Council of Alberta, are congratulating another UCP government.

“We are committed to working with Premier Smith and her party on advancing key issues for Albertans and Alberta business, including economic expansion, long-term sustainability, and creating a good life for all,” said Business Council of Alberta president Adam Legge.

“The time to start defining the next four years is now. Let’s get started.”

The Pathways Alliance, a partnership of six major players in the Alberta oil sands, is also welcoming another UCP government.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the province to strengthen our position as the world’s preferred supplier of responsibly produced oil,” said Pathways Alliance president Kendall Dilling.

“We look forward to continued discussion and collaboration as we work towards effective regulations and co-financing agreements to achieve our ambitious emission reduction plan while enhancing Canada’s ability to compete globally to meet energy security needs for decades to come.”

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, the largest union in the province, congratulated both Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley on their election performances, but pledged to make sure its voice was heard on any staffing reductions.

"We have seen the devastating effects that budget cuts and the privatization of services has had on workers in this province," said AUPE president Guy Smith. "We will ensure that message is heard in the premier’s office."

The union added that about 81,000 provincial workers across several fields are slated to enter contract negotiations with the government.

"We hope the government is willing to focus on our key concerns when we enter negotiations," Smith added. "Albertans are struggling. They deserve wages that match the rising cost of living, an end to the short-staffing crisis on the front lines, a reversal of contracting out and service privatization, and improved working conditions."

Calgary, Edmonton welcome UCP

The business communities in both Edmonton and Calgary also welcomed Smith’s government.

“We look forward to working with the UCP government and sharing the priorities of the Edmonton business community,” said Haydar Al Dahhan, board chair of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

“Businesses need a stable and competitive environment so they can keep doing what they do best: investing in growth, creating jobs and leading innovation.”

Meanwhile, Calgary Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Deborah Yedlin said the chamber “stands ready to work” with the government to help Calgary-area businesses.

“Working collaboratively, we can build a prosperous future for our city and province, ensuring Alberta remains a magnet for capital, opportunity and talent,” she said.

With files from The Canadian Press