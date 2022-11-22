(Bloomberg) -- Alberta announced plans to spend C$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) on tax breaks and increased social benefits, as the oil-rich Canadian province uses part of its budget surplus to help residents deal with soaring inflation.

The package includes a six-month suspension of the provincial fuel tax, C$600 for parents of children under 18 and vulnerable individuals, and the indexation of provincial tax brackets and of some relief benefits. It also provides C$200 per household in electricity rebates.

The measures, announced on television by new Premier Danielle Smith, draws on a projected C$13.2 billion budget surplus. The province is enjoying a surge of revenue from taxes and energy royalties after oil prices skyrocketed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Due to our strong fiscal position and balanced budget, we can offer substantial relief so that Albertans and their families are better able to manage through this storm,” Smith said. Inflation in Canada was 6.9% in October, giving the Bank of Canada little room to pause its efforts to slow down the economy to tamp down price price pressures.

Smith assumed the premiership last month after a leadership battle within the governing United Conservative Party to replace Jason Kenney, who resigned after securing only a bare majority of party members in a vote on his rule.

Smith ran on a platform that emphasized confrontation with the federal government in Ottawa. On Tuesday, she also announced plans to introduce legislation to allow the province to ignore federal policies or laws it doesn’t like -- a proposal Kenney was against.

“When Ottawa implements a policy or law attacking our economy or provincial rights, our government will not enforce these unconstitutional measures in Alberta,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.