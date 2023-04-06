Lagging growth compared to U.S. has a lot to do with structure of Canada's economy: AIMco Chair

Alberta Investment Management Corp. reported a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022 as it faced declines in both public equities and fixed-income markets last year.

The fund manger responsible for the investments of pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta says the result was better than its composite benchmark, which posted a loss of 5.2 per cent for the year.

Total client assets under management were $158 billion in 2022.

The loss for the year came as the fund's money market and fixed-income investments lost 8.1 per cent, while its public equity investments fell 10.0 per cent.

The losses were offset by the fund's real estate portfolio which returned 4.6 per cent, its infrastructure investments which gained 16.8 per cent and its renewable resource investments which returned 25.7 per cent for the year.

AIMCo's private equity investments gained 0.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.