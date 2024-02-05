Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa to open new provincial office

2050 should be the target on all our carbon neutrality measures: Alberta Premier

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office.

Smith's office says the new space is meant to expand the province's presence in the nation's capital and to amplify Alberta's voice on the national stage.

Alberta and Ottawa often butt heads over their views on the environment, energy and pensions.

And last week, both governments traded barbs over the province's recently announced policies related to the treatment of transgender youth.

Smith is also set to deliver a keynote address today to the Economic Club of Canada, where the topic will be the Alberta advantage.

Alberta previously had an office in Ottawa, but it was shuttered in 2015 amid a budget shortfall in that province under former premier Jim Prentice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.