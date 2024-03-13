Alberta Premier Smith to meet with Trudeau today for first time since summer

2050 should be the target on all our carbon neutrality measures: Alberta Premier

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet up face-to-face in Calgary today.

Smith’s office says the two will meet in the morning, and Smith will head to Edmonton to speak to reporters at a subsequent news conference.

The two leaders have not met in person since last summer at the Calgary Stampede festival.

Smith’s office did not say what is on the agenda for the meeting.

However, her government has taken issue with Ottawa on a range of issues, including energy development, pharmacare, child-care funding and the federal consumer carbon price.

Trudeau was in Alberta just three weeks ago, making a housing announcement in Edmonton, but the two leaders did not meet up at that time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.