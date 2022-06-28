Companies are flocking to Alberta to bolster their ESG goals with renewable energy buys

Alberta, Canada’s oil-producing province, recorded its first fiscal surplus in seven years after oil and gas prices surged in the first months of the year.

The province completed its fiscal year on March 31 with a surplus of $3.9 billion after West Texas Intermediate crude traded at an average price of US$77 a barrel, US$31 more than budgeted, according to documents released Monday. Non-renewable resource revenue, including oil and gas royalties, totaled $16.2 billion, or $13.3 billion more than budgeted.

Alberta’s energy-based economy -- its oil sands hold the world’s third-largest oil reserves -- has emerged from the pandemic with the most robust economic growth in years thanks to the windfall of royalty and tax revenue. Oil prices surged above US$100 a barrel during the last month of the fiscal year, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted countries to shun Russian oil. In March, the government presented a budget for the 2022-2023 year that included the first surplus since 2014.

The government said it used its surplus from the last fiscal year to pay down debt by $1.3 billion. The province’s Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund grew to $18.7 billion, the highest net value in its history, the government said.

