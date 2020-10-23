The Alberta government is ending mandated oil production curtailments in December, the province announced Friday, in order to allow producers to utilize existing pipeline capacity.

The move comes nearly two years after the limits were first announced by then-premier Rachel Notley.

“Maintaining the stability and predictability of Alberta’s resource sector is vital for investor confidence as we navigate the economic conditions brought on by the pandemic, the commodity price crisis and the need for pipelines,” Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a release.

While the government said it doesn’t plan to resume production limits, it will extend its regulatory authority to impose curtailments through December 2021.

“This purposeful approach serves as an insurance policy, as it will allow Alberta to respond swiftly if there is a risk of storage reaching maximum capacity while enabling industry to produce as the free market intended,” Savage said.

Currently, Alberta is limiting production to 3.81 million barrels per day. In August, production in the province was significantly less than that limit at 3.10 million barrels per day.