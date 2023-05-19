(Bloomberg) -- The number of wildfires in Canada’s top energy-producing province of Alberta climbed on Friday, and the disruptions to oil and gas production now have buyers facing supply cuts.

At least two buyers were notified this week of force majeures and cuts of 5% or more to their receipts of low-sulfur Canadian crude this month, according to people familiar with the matter. These reductions may rise as the fires are persisting.

A total of 94 wildfires were burning in Alberta as of Friday afternoon, up by two from Thursday, while the number of out-of-control blazes were steady at 26, provincial data show. The equivalent of about 240,000 barrels of daily oil production — and perhaps more than 300,000 barrels — has been shut due to the fires, consultant Rystad Energy estimates.

The disruptions are already weighing on oil stocks at one critical hub. Storage tanks in Edmonton, which is closer to the blazes than Alberta’s other major hub of Hardisty, were holding 18.1 million barrels as of May 13, according to geospatial industry-data provider Ursa Space Systems. That’s down from 19.7 million at the start of May. Volumes at Hardisty are holding broadly steady.

The situation is also starting to weigh on economic forecasts for Canada. ATB Financial estimated on Friday that the infernos may trim 0.1% to 0.3% off the country’s real gross domestic product this month. Last week, Bank of Nova Scotia had forecast a 0.2% to 0.3% hit to growth.

So far, the blazes have mostly struck the gas-producing region of western Alberta, although ConocoPhillips did report some brief evacuations at its Surmont oil-sands site.

Conditions are worsening, raising the possibility of even more infernos, Christie Tucker, a spokeswoman for Alberta Wildfire, said during a briefing Thursday.

“The fire danger is expected to be extreme across the northern parts of the province again today, which could result in some active wildfire behavior,” she said. “Under these conditions, a wildfire can start easily and spread quickly.”

A half-hectare out-of-control blaze was burning near Connacher Oil & Gas’s Great Divide oil-sands site on Thursday afternoon, according to wildfire maps. Crews and helicopters were responding, Wildfire Alberta spokeswoman Josee St-Onge said by phone.

(Updates with supply cuts starting in first paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.