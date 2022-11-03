(Bloomberg) -- Albertsons Cos. was ordered by a Washington state judge to temporarily halt a $4 billion special dividend while the grocery chain’s pending merger with Kroger Co. is under regulatory review.

The ruling Thursday suspends Albertsons’ plan to reward shareholders including Cerberus Capital Management. Several states argued the payments would weaken the company’s ability to compete if its takeover by Kroger is blocked.

While Albertsons has said the dividend was planned before the companies started talking about a potential $24.6 billion merger, they disclosed the payout “as part of the transaction” when they announced their agreement Oct. 14.

California, Illinois and the District of Columbia filed a separate request for a temporary restraining order against the two grocers in federal court in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Albertsons said the lawsuits are “meritless” and that Thursday’s ruling is based on an “‘incorrect assertion” that payment of the dividend would impair its ability to compete.

The Boise, Idaho-based company “intends to seek to overturn the restraint as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson in Seattle said in his order that there’s “a well-grounded fear of immediate invasion of” Washington’s right to protect its consumers and prevent anti-competitive behavior.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ruling a “huge victory.”

“Putting the brakes on this $4 billion payment is the right thing for Americans shopping at their local grocery store,” he said in a statement.

A hearing on whether to keep the dividend on hold indefinitely while the Washington litigation plays out was set for Nov. 10 before Judge Ken Schubert.

A spokesperson for Kroger didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Albertsons has said it would pay for the dividend by using $2.5 billion in cash on hand, with the rest of the money coming from loans. The payment to investors was scheduled for Nov. 7.

Cerberus initially bought into the grocer in 2006 and currently owns a stake of about 28%.

