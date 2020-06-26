(Bloomberg) -- Albertsons Cos. fell in its trading debut after the grocer’s initial public offering raised just $800 million.

The shares opened in New York at $15.50, after pricing at $16 each, below the targeted price range of $18 to $20. Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and other backers of the supermarket chain sold just 50 million shares, having earlier offered 65.8 million shares to potential investors.

They shares were bouncing around the IPO price at 11.40 a.m., giving Albertsons a market value of about $7.7 billion.

The IPO was the first in the U.S. to price below its marketed range since GFL Environmental Inc.’s $1.4 billion offering on March 3.

The listing was led by Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ACI.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.