(Bloomberg) -- Grocery-store operator Albertsons Cos. jumped in late trading on Monday after announcing that its board will review “strategic alternatives” to boost growth. The company has hired Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse as financial advisers.

The review will assess “various balance-sheet optimization and capital-return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses,” the company said in a statement. The goal will be to “create enhanced value” for all stakeholders.

The board hasn’t set a timetable and hasn’t made any decisions on actions it will take.

Albertsons shares rose 9% to $31.76 at 4:19 p.m. in extended New York trading.

The company scored significant sales gains during the first year of the pandemic, but growth has slowed since then even as higher labor and logistics costs are complicating the grocer’s efforts to bolster profit. Albertsons is also trying to keep up with major investments by Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. to expand e-commerce sales and delivery options as they try to match the offerings of Amazon.com Inc.

