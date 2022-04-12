(Bloomberg) -- Albertsons Cos. is bracing for less spending by lower-income customers as U.S. food prices extend their upward march.

Grocery shoppers who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps, are likely to react to higher prices by buying less or switching to cheaper products, Albertsons Chief Executive Officer Vivek Sankaran said Tuesday. The company expects demand for private-label goods to grow as bargain hunting intensifies.

“As we go through the second half, we have assumed that the consumer who was depending on SNAP will spend less, and they may spend less just by trading down,” Sankaran said on a conference call to discuss the grocer’s financial results. “But we haven’t seen that in any of our segments to date.”

Albertsons sees food inflation remaining at elevated levels at least through September, adding to the challenges facing the supermarket industry. Grocers are also contending with rising labor costs and supply-chain snarls that have led to empty spaces on shelves. Another headwind is an expected decline in Covid-19 vaccinations, which in recent quarters have boosted sales by enticing more people inside stores, Albertsons said.

Albertsons dropped 5.1% at 11:04 a.m. in New York. The shares have outperformed a Russell 1000 index of consumer-staples companies so far this year

Adjusted earnings will fall to between $2.70 and $2.85 a share in the fiscal year ending early next year, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons said in a statement. At the midpoint, that trailed the $2.81 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

If the forecast turns out to be right, it would represent the company’s second straight annual decline in adjusted earnings after a bonanza for grocers during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

