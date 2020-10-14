Alcoa Corp. posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter, helped by a recovery in aluminum prices and demand as global economies mend from coronavirus shutdowns.

The biggest U.S. aluminum maker posted an adjusted loss US$1.17 a share, compared with the US$1.40 loss average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were US$284 million, Alcoa said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with the US$219.3 million average estimate.

Key Takeaways

The results underscore cautious optimism over reopening economies that’s fueled a rally in equities and helped industrial-metals prices recover from the depths of virus lockdowns. Benchmark aluminum prices rose the past two quarters, including a 9 per cent gain in the three months ended in September. The metal had fallen to a four-year low in April as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged demand from automakers and other customers.

“In the third quarter, we captured the gains from better pricing in alumina and aluminum, increased sales of value-add aluminum products, and realized a 54 percent sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.

The report comes six months after Alcoa suspended its global market forecast because of uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus. In January, Alcoa had projected that global supply would exceed demand by as much as 1 million tons this year.

Alcoa has been taking steps to reduce costs as it tries to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. Those measures included shutting production capacity at one of its U.S. plants and reducing US$100 million in capital expenditures. This month, Alcoa said it plans to curtail its San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain.

Alcoa shares rose 3.5 per cent in the third quarter. The producer is still trying to recover from a first-quarter plunge that came amid pandemic shutdowns, with the stock down about 46 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

Market Reaction