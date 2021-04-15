(Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. reported first-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, with aluminum prices surging amid optimism that reopening economies will spur demand for everything from automobiles to airplanes to toasters.

The biggest U.S. aluminum producer reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $521 million, better than the $450.8 million average of six analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg and the highest since 2018. Sales rose to $2.87 billion, the Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement Thursday. That compares with the $2.62 billion analysts had forecast.

Key Takeaways

Benchmark aluminum prices surged 25% from the end of September through March, marking the biggest gain over that period since 2006, helped by optimism over coronavirus vaccine rollouts, surging consumption of the metal in China and concern over the outlook for supply.

Shares of Alcoa have climbed six-fold from a pandemic low last year, with aluminum demand rising just as China’s push to cut carbon emissions spurs expectations that the Asian nation wil curb aluminum-supply expansions. China is the world’s largest producer of the metal. Alcoa Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said last month in an interview that China is taking meaningful steps to rein in production, calling it a “game-changer” for the industry. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said in February they expected prices to rise as China consumption outpaces production and as the nation pushes ahead on a shift to green energy.

A resurgence in virus cases and vaccine shortages in some countries is hurting economic-growth prospects in regions including Asia. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week that while the U.S. economy appears poised for stronger growth, Covid-19 remains a threat.

Market Reaction

The earnings statement was released after the close of regular trading in New York, where Alcoa fell 1.7% to 32.84. The shares rose following the report.

Get More:

For additional details on the news, click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.