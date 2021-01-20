(Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp.’s warning that higher costs may weigh on its earnings this quarter muted any optimism from better-than-expected results at the end of 2020.

The biggest U.S. aluminum maker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as aluminum prices surged and sales continued to improve from the reopening of economies. However, the company “anticipates lower quarterly performance” because of rising costs in its alumina business and lower selling prices for bauxite. Alcoa shares fell 3.4% at 4:36 p.m., after the close of regular trading in New York.

The caution signal comes as Alcoa works to recover from coronavirus shutdowns at automakers and other customers that crimped demand earlier last year. The Pittsburgh-based company said that while the magnitude and duration of the pandemic is unknown, it expects aluminum shipments of 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, a drop from the 3 million tons the company shipped in 2020.

The manufacturer has set a high bar for stock performance going into 2021, with its shares almost doubling in the final three months 2020, the best quarterly performance in records going back to 1980. Investors have bet that mending global economies and a receding pandemic will stoke metal consumption.

Benchmark aluminum prices posted the biggest gain in the second half of a year since 2010 as manufacturers worldwide started to recover from the virus shutdowns. The metal had fallen to a four-year low in April as the pandemic crimped demand from automakers and other customers.

Alcoa reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $361 million, according to a statement Wednesday. That was higher than the $348.2 million average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The company said in late 2019 that it intended to pursue sales of non-core assets that would generate $500 million and $1 billion in net proceeds. It managed to get within that range after selling a rolling-mill business for $670 million and a waste-management facility for $250 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.