(Bloomberg) -- Alden Global Capital made a nonbinding proposal this month to buy the rest of newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing Co. at a valuation of $520 million, the hedge fund said.

Alden, which already owns 32% of Tribune, inquired about an acquisition at $14.25 a share in a letter sent to Tribune’s board Dec. 14, it said in a filing dated Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday that Alden was seeking to buy Tribune, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Tribune, the publisher of the namesake Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other big-city newspapers, closed Wednesday at $12.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $467.3 million. The stock was inactive in premarket trading Thursday and is down 2.8% for the year.

A spokesman for Tribune didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Alden said in its filing that Tribune hasn’t responded to the inquiry.

Alden bought a stake in Tribune a little over a year ago from former Tribune Chairman Michael Ferro. The hedge fund, through its backing of MNG Enterprises Inc., is known for aggressive cost cutting at newspapers in its portfolio. MNG tried to buy Gannett Co. last year but lost out to New Media Investment Group Inc., which promised that job losses wouldn’t be severe.

