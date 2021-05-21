(Bloomberg) -- Tribune Publishing Co.’s No. 2 shareholder, Los Angeles billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, abstained from voting on Alden Global Capital’s bid for the newspaper company, moving the hedge fund closer to control of another major U.S. publisher.

Alden, known for cost-cutting at the newspapers it has purchased, holds a 31% stake in Tribune. It agreed in February to pay $17.25 a share, or almost $460 million, for the stock it didn’t already own.

The deal required the approval of two-thirds of non-Alden shareholders, giving Soon-Shiong, a billionaire biotech mogul who owns the Los Angeles Times and a 24% stake in Tribune, a virtual veto over the sale. His decision to abstain tipped the balance to Alden.

A spokeswoman for Soon-Shiong announced the decision Friday, saying the entrepreneur and his family always viewed the Tribune investment as passive and were more focused on their ownership of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune. “They remain honored to be entrusted with these storied news organizations and continue working to secure their longevity,” the statement said.

The vote marks a defeat for Tribune journalists who fought the sale to Alden and had tried to find alternative buyers for each of the company’s newspapers, including the namesake Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other big-city publications.

“While we are saddened by the turn of events, we know that our work over the past year -- to build allies in the community and to raise awareness about Alden -- is not in vain,” the journalists’ union said in a statement.

In early April, Tribune agreed to talks with a rival investor group led by Stewart Bainum that was offering $18.50 a share. Tribune journalists supported Bainum’s bid, but the company ended their discussions after the group’s largest investor, Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, dropped out.

Shares of Tribune fell less than 1% to $17.20 in New York.

