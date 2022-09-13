(Bloomberg) --

Aldi has become Britain’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time, overtaking Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to gain 9.3% of the country’s grocery market.

The German discounter’s market share climbed 1.2 percentage points in the 12 weeks to Sept. 4, retail data company Kantar said Tuesday.

Brits have been turning to cheaper outlets and own-brand labels amid the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Grocery price inflation struck a record high of 12.4% in the last month, according to Kantar.

It’s the first time a discount supermarket chain has infiltrated the so-called big four supermarkets in the UK, with Tesco Plc, J Sainsbury Plc and Asda remaining in the top three spots. Tesco’s market share slipped from 27.4% to 26.9% a year earlier, Sainsbury’s went from 15% to 14.6%, and Asda from 14.4% to 14.1%.

Though both the German discount supermarkets, Aldi and Lidl, only entered the UK market in the 1990s, they gained market share during the financial crisis and are making further leaps as inflation eats into the pockets of British consumers.

“The rate at which food and drink prices are increasing continues to accelerate,” said Fraser McKevitt from Kantar, adding that the typical annual grocery bill would have risen £571 ($670) in the last year unless people changed their shopping habits.

Lidl’s market share is now 7.1%, up from 6.1% a year ago. Morrison’s market share slid to 9.1%, from 9.8% a year earlier.

Aldi’s market share has ballooned from just around 3% a decade ago as shoppers become more accustomed to the pile-it-high, no-frills nature of discount shopping. They’re now opting increasingly for own-label brands to avoid rising food inflation.

It’s a blow for Morrison, which was taken private last year by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

