(Bloomberg) -- Aldi said profit almost tripled last year in the UK as shoppers turned to its discount supermarkets to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The German grocer said operating profit totaled £179 million ($219 million) in 2022, compared with £60 million a year earlier, when the numbers were hit by pandemic measures. It didn’t release any other earnings gauges. Sales grew by almost £2 billion to £15.5 billion.

Aldi has continued to gain market share since it became the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket a year ago, displacing Morrisons. The company, which first opened a store in Britain in 1990 and is known for its own-brand items, has gained shoppers from even the more premium rivals as Britons seek value for money.

The results contrast with fellow discount supermarket Lidl, which recently reported that it swung to a £76 million loss in Britain in the year through February, even as it attracted more shoppers and sales rose almost 19%. Tesco and Sainsbury are expecting retail profit to be broadly flat this year.

Aldi celebrated its 1,000th UK store this month and plans to open in 18 more locations by the end of the year. The grocer plans to invest £1.4 billion in the country over two years to expand its store and distribution networks, revamp existing stores and invest in technology.

