(Bloomberg) -- Aldi’s UK supermarkets faced a rush of customers as it quickly sold out of an £1.99 ($2.40) energy drink launched by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

Long queues formed outside the budget grocer’s stores amid a craze for the drink, called Prime, which can sell for over £10 a bottle online.

“As with all our Specialbuys, Prime was available for a limited period only and has now sold out,” a spokesperson for Aldi said Friday.

In Bell Green retail park in southeast London on Thursday morning, a queue outside Aldi stretched across the front of neighboring stores. Purchases were limited to one of each flavor per customer. Over 100 people were waiting outside another store in Ewell, southwest London.

Similar scenes were reported on social media across the country. Footage on Twitter showed dozens of people apparently queuing to grab the drink, featuring flavors such as “blue raspberry” and “ice pop.”

Other videos, unverified by Bloomberg, showed people inside stores pushing and clamoring for the product. A Twitter account and mobile phone app called “Prime Tracker” told fans where stock was available.

Asda, the rival budget supermarket, also has a deal to stock Prime but it often sells out quickly.

One customer who didn’t need to queue was Dan Thornton from London who found the coveted beverage on sale for over £4 a bottle at the Emirates stadium on Boxing Day, during a Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham. He said his 11-year-old son Charlie and his school friends were desperate to get hold of the drink.

YouTube Sensations

The phenomenon around Prime reflects the power of social media marketing for consumer products. Paul, who is also a World Wrestling Entertainment performer, has more than 23 million YouTube subscribers while rapper and video gamer JJ Olatunji, known as KSI, boasts 16 million.

In one video, watched by almost 9 million people, the pair go undercover to push their drink in Walmart stores in the US. “You look very dehydrated so I feel like you need some Prime,” KSI tells one elderly shopper before being rebuffed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.