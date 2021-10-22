(Bloomberg) -- Actor Alec Baldwin said he’s cooperating with authorities investigating his firing of a prop gun that led to the death of a cinematographer on a film set.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said on Twitter Friday. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

Baldwin, 63, is a producer and star of the Western film, “Rust,” which was being shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said it sent deputies to the scene at 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday following a 911 call.

Hutchins, 42, a director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, the director, were shot when Baldwin discharged the prop firearm, the department said in a statement. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Souza was taken by ambulance and was being treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating what type of projectile was in the gun. No charges have been filed, and witnesses are continuing to be interviewed.

