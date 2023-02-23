(Bloomberg) -- Actor and producer Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting during the production of his film Rust, according to court filings.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on the film. She died after being shot on the film’s set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2021.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the set’s armorer, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. Assistant Director David Hall was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon. Hall has pleaded not guilty.

As part of his plea, Baldwin opted to forgo the first hearing in his case, scheduled for Friday, when a judge would have informed him of his rights.

Instead, the judge issued an order on Thursday setting conditions for his release that allow Baldwin to continue with plans to complete the film. In doing so, the judge said he could have limited contact with potential witnesses in his criminal case, so long as they restrict their conversations to the film and refrain from discussing the shooting.

The judge also ordered Baldwin to not consume alcohol or possess firearms or dangerous weapons.

The case is State of New Mexico v. Baldwin, D-101-CR-2023—0039, First Judicial District Court, County of Santa Fe.

