(Bloomberg) -- Actor Alec Baldwin expressed shock and sadness after a prop gun he fired on set killed the film’s director of photography and injured the movie director.

The statement on Twitter was the first time Baldwin spoke publicly about the incident.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office told CNN that Baldwin hasn’t been charged and the investigation of the incident, which occurred on the set of upcoming move “Rust,” “remains open and active.” Baldwin said he is cooperating with law enforcement.

