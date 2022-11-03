(Bloomberg) -- Serial SPAC sponsor Alec Gores plans to shut down three blank check firms early as the industry grapples with what he calls a “necessary” reset.

The special-purpose acquisition companies, which raised a combined $1.3 billion last year, are aiming to shut down and return cash back to investors before the end of the year, according to regulatory filings. The push to close up before the end of the year comes as the SPAC industry deals with a backlog of needy firms and a global market rout.

“The current reset in the SPAC market is necessary in light of the activity over the past two years,” Gores said in a statement. “Given the current market environment, we believe liquidating any expiring vehicles and returning capital to our shareholders as soon as possible is the best immediate path forward.”

The SPAC market has been hit hard by increased oversight from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and a collapse in stock prices globally. So far this year, 44 SPACs, including those led by “SPAC King” Chamath Palihapitiya and billionaires Bill Ackman and Sam Zell, have closed and returned the billions they raised to investors. Now, Gores joins the dozens working to close up shop before the end of the year.

Gores, who’s seen by many as one of the most successful sponsors, said that closing a deal with a suitable target is “highly improbable” and wants to shut down early to avoid potential hits from a 1% excise tax that targets share buybacks.

Gores Holdings VII Inc., the largest of the three, raised $550 million in February 2021, while Gores Technology Partners II Inc. pulled in $460 million and Gores Technology Partners Inc. gathered $275 million in March 2021. The SPACs plan to get shareholder approval to accelerate their liquidation sometime next month.

Many other sponsors are likely to follow Gores’ lead given there are nearly 650 SPACs with $156 billion in trust either on the hunt for targets or pushing to close deals, according to SPAC Research data.

SPACs are known as blank checks because they raise money in initial public offerings with the goal of helping to take an unidentified company public. They give themselves a short window, normally two years, to buy something or risk returning the money to investors. Management teams can get short extensions to find and close deals, but they usually have to pay shareholders to approve this.

SPACs backed by the Gores Group have been successful with plenty of deals. The company helped bring Hostess Brands Inc., the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs, public back in 2016. Verra Mobility Corp., which provides technology to manage tolls, violations and registrations for vehicle fleet operators, went public via a Gores SPAC two years later. Both stocks trade above the $10 mark at which SPACs typically go public and are among the best performing de-SPACs, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Given that success, the firm expects to “continue to be committed to the SPAC product in the long-term,” according to the statement. “We look forward to continuing to leverage this vehicle to help quality companies raise capital and go public as we go through 2023 and beyond.”

