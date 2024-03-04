(Bloomberg) -- For almost a year, Sweden’s biggest pension fund has been trying to drag itself out of crisis that erupted when it disclosed huge bets on Silicon Valley Bank and other regional US lenders. Its latest stumble shows the troubles are far from over.

In the new twist, Carina Akerstrom — one of the country’s best known financial executives — resigned a little over a week after being appointed as chairman of Alecta, which manages about 1.2 trillion kronor ($116 billion) of retirement savings for a quarter of the country’s population.

The departure marks yet another setback for Alecta, which is desperately trying to get past the turmoil it has been in since admitting in March last year that the $2 billion of pension money it had invested in SVB, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank were probably lost. The shock from Akerstrom’s announcement on Sunday was compounded by the fact that she was only hastily nominated in late January after Alecta reneged on another candidate a week after naming him.

The losses linked to the US banks were just the start of Alecta’s problems. Months later, it revealed that its investment in commercial landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB had plunged in value amid the woes that have shaken real estate markets globally, pushing the pension fund’s total writedowns on those investments to 32.7 billion Swedish kronor.

Alecta’s stake in Heimstaden Bostad is also under investigation by Sweden’s financial watchdog, as well as the public prosecutor. The losses, while attention-grabbing, do not threaten Alecta’s stability or solvency, the fund has said previously.

As Alecta tried to clean up shop after the high-profile losses, a number of top executives left, including the head of equities, the general counsel and the head of real assets.

“The issues of poor investments in US niche banks and Heimstaden Bostad are symptoms of something bigger” than just a few employees not doing their jobs right, said Joakim Bornold, founder of savings platform Levler. “Alecta’s corporate governance has been weak.”

Akerstrom’s departure followed a report in newspaper Dagens Industri about a potential conflict of interest related to Heimstaden Bostad. That’s because she’s the former chief executive officer of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, which is Heimstaden Bostad’s creditor, the report said.

But the retraction of the previous nominee — former Danish Central Bank Governor Lars Rohde in late January – was also linked to a conflict of interest after it emerged Rohde was put forth as a candidate for the board of Nordea Bank Abp.

That raises the question about how easy it will be for Alecta to find someone to take on the job and who won’t have competitive issues in Sweden’s relatively small and tight knit financial sector.

“It is utterly remarkable that a company of this importance, with that many billion kronor under management, has been able to commit this many missteps in such a short amount of time,” said Joacim Olsson, CEO of Aktiespararna, a Swedish shareholder association. “I cannot recall anything like it.”

Akerstrom stepped down as Handelsbanken’s CEO at the start of the year, but her contract runs until October 2024 and requires “full loyalty” with the company until then, Dagens Industri said in the report. She has signed life-long non-disclosure agreements for all Handelsbanken-related business, the newspaper said.

Alecta’s supervisory board, led by Kenneth Bengtsson, said Akerstrom’s decision was “regrettable” and that it had previously reviewed any conflict of interest issues. “No new information has come to light that we didn’t already know,” it said.

Bengtsson plans to stay on in his role. Neither he nor Akerstrom could be reached for comment.

Alecta Vice Chairman Jan-Olof Jacke will replace Akerstrom. Jacke had steered the fund since October in an interim capacity after Ingrid Bonde stepped down as chair.

Alecta’s management revamp also saw Peder Hasslev appointed as CEO, while Magnus Tell was hired as head of equities and Pablo Bernengo took over as chief investment officer in January. The fund also recruited portfolio manager Carl Granath to strengthen its equity team.

Narrow Portfolio

Since the European debt crisis, the fund’s investment strategy had been to concentrate holdings in a narrow portfolio of about 100 businesses, in contrast to rivals AMF and Folksam, which held positions in about 500 companies. By the end of 2022, just 30 stocks accounted for three quarters of Alecta’s equity exposure.

That strategy brought good returns for years and allowed Alecta to avoid, in its own words, “expensive middlemen.” Still, the losses racked up from the imploded investments have put the strategy into question. Alecta since decided to scale back its stock holdings in companies located outside the Nordic region, following a review.

On Feb. 23, a day after her election as chair, Akerstrom said that Alecta’s management was taking steps to start rebuilding trust. She said the fund was moving out of what she described as a “serious crisis of confidence.”

Her exit has changed all that.

