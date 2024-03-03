(Bloomberg) -- Alecta is losing its new chairman after just one week in the job, the second bungled appointment for that role within a few months, as the pension fund sinks deeper into a crisis.

Carina Akerstrom — a seasoned banking executive — was supposed to restore confidence among clients of Sweden’s biggest pension fund after a series of failed investments and management departures, but her sudden exit casts doubt over the fund’s ability to manage its affairs. Under its oversight are 1.2 trillion kronor ($116 billion) of retirement savings for a quarter of Sweden’s population.

Akerstrom is stepping down with immediate effect, a spokesperson for Alecta said. Her resignation follows a report by newspaper Dagens Industri highlighting an apparent conflict of interest with Heimstaden Bostad AB, a heavily indebted landlord and Alecta’s largest single investment.

Akerstrom’s former employer, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, is Heimstaden Bostad’s creditor, Dagens Industri reported earlier this week. This would have put one of her key responsibilities — to scrutinize Alecta’s $4.8 billion investment in the landlord — at odds with her contractual demands with Handelsbanken.

While Akerstrom stepped down as Handelsbanken’s chief executive officer at the start of the year her contract runs until October 2024 and requires “full loyalty” with Handelsbanken until then, Dagens Industri said. She has signed life-long non-disclosure agreements for all Handelsbanken related business, the newspaper said.

The issue of a possible conflict of interest was discussed on a general level but Alecta deemed it wasn’t a problem for the appointment, according to Akerstrom as well as representatives for Alecta’s nomination committee, both said in separate comments to Dagens Industri. According to Akerstrom, Alecta said she could recuse herself if needed when dealing with issues pertaining to her previous employer.

Alecta took a 19% writedown in the value of its Heimstaden Bostad stake in the fourth quarter, shaving 8.7 billion kronor off the holding.

Heimstaden Bostad is currently striving to offload properties amid credit-rating downgrades and a steep jump in borrowing costs. As chairman, Akerstrom would also have led the renegotiations surrounding the disadvantageous shareholder agreement with the company’s co-owner, Norwegian billionaire Ivar Tollefsen.

Europe’s property sector is in turmoil after years of zero rates ended with central banks jacking up rates at a fast pace, causing real estate valuations to fall and squeezing landlords who need to refinance large debt piles. In Sweden, the financial regulator has warned the full effect of rate increases is yet to be seen.

The Heimstaden Bostad debacle is the second high-profile crisis for the retirement fund, after it lost $2 billion on risky investments in US niche banks, including Silicon Valley Bank a year ago. The fiasco led to the departures of a number of top executives and even prompted an investigation by the country’s financial authorities.

Alecta’s stake in Heimstaden Bostad is also under investigation by Sweden’s financial watchdog, as well as the prosecutor. The losses, while attention-grabbing, do not threaten Alecta’s stability or solvency, the fund has said previously.

Akerstrom became chairman at Alecta on Feb. 22 and her resignation is Alecta’s second recruitment failure in short succession. The former Handelsbanken chief executive was tapped for the position after the nomination of former Danish Central Bank Governor Lars Rohde also fell through after a “conflict of interest” as he was also appointed as candidate for the board of Nordea Bank Abp.

