(Bloomberg Law) -- Alex Jones, the conservative firebrand ordered to pay more than $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, will ask a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday to force the bankrupt parent of Infowars to fully honor his $1.3 million annual salary.

The radio host has been receiving less than half of his previous Infowars salary of $54,000 every two weeks since parent company Free Speech Systems LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in July. Jones will argue to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas that Free Speech should be required to pay his salary in full as a condition of the company’s request to continue spending money while in bankruptcy, he said in a Dec. 16 court filing.

The dispute over Jones’ salary has become more salient since the conspiratorial host filed his own personal bankruptcy case earlier this month in the face of recent court rulings awarding families of slain Sandy Hook victims over $1 billion.

Free Speech agreed in April to pay its owner $1.3 million annually for hosting the Infowars broadcast, but the company has been paying Jones a biweekly salary of just $20,000 since late August, Jones said in the filing.

The salary paid to date is “a severe reduction from the salary Jones is due under the agreement,” Jones said in the filing. Jones is also seeking to be reimbursed for expenses paid out of pocket to fund Infowars’ content creation, advertisement, and promotional services.

In a proposed order filed Monday to cover expenses for the next four weeks, Free Speech seeks to make the same $20,000 biweekly payment to Jones, laying grounds for debate at the afternoon hearing. The reduced salary had been authorized by the bankruptcy court.

Jones, who continues to host Infowars and further the program’s agenda of appealing to far-right listeners, has said it’s impossible for him to pay the Sandy Hook defamation damages with the less than $12 million in assets he has on hand.

Meanwhile, the Sandy Hook families are working to investigate more than $10 million in donations Jones received from fans after courts in Texas and Connecticut handed down the damages awards.

The case is In re Free Speech Systems LLC, Bankr. S.D. Tex., No. 22-60043, hearing 12/19/22.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Wolf in New York at awolf@bloomberglaw.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Maria Chutchian at mchutchian@bloombergindustry.com, Melissa B. Robinson at mrobinson@bloomberglaw.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.