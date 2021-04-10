(Bloomberg) -- Former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Jet.com founder Marc Lore are buying the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, citing the team’s spokesman.

The two have an exclusive letter of intent to buy the National Basketball Association team from its owner Glen Taylor, the paper said. Taylor has been looking out for offers since last summer, it added.

Based on the agreement, Taylor will remain the controlling owner until 2023, with Rodriguez and Lore coming on board as limited partners before taking control in two years, the Star Tribune said.

