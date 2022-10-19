Alex Ruus, portfolio manager, Arrow Capital Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

With a more difficult economy facing us in the year ahead, the general market is likely to be choppy for the next several quarters. The turmoil of the last year has caused dislocations in the stock market, which is presenting both upside and downside opportunities. What worked over the bull market from 2010-2021, is unlikely to work over the coming year.

Security selection will be essential to making the double-digit returns that conservative growth investors aim for. There are lots of opportunities present in the market, but focusing on fundamentals will be key.

TOP PICKS:

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

A diversified infrastructure owner operating North America’s largest network of liquids pipelines. The company trades at an attractive 16 times earnings and 6.7 per cent dividend yield.

Tourmaline Oil (TOU TSX)

Canada’s largest producer of natural gas, with a remarkable record of growth and shareholder value creation. The company trades at an attractive double-digit free cash flow yield and has paid roughly 7.5 per cent in dividends in the last year.

Element Fleet (EFN TSX)

North America’s largest fleet management company serving a multitude of commercial customers. The company trades at just 15 times earnings and pays a growing 1.6 per cent dividend yield.