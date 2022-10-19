1h ago
Alex Ruus' Top Picks: October 19, 2022
BNN Bloomberg
Alex Ruus' Top Picks
Alex Ruus, portfolio manager, Arrow Capital Management
FOCUS: North American stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
With a more difficult economy facing us in the year ahead, the general market is likely to be choppy for the next several quarters. The turmoil of the last year has caused dislocations in the stock market, which is presenting both upside and downside opportunities. What worked over the bull market from 2010-2021, is unlikely to work over the coming year.
Security selection will be essential to making the double-digit returns that conservative growth investors aim for. There are lots of opportunities present in the market, but focusing on fundamentals will be key.
TOP PICKS:
A diversified infrastructure owner operating North America’s largest network of liquids pipelines. The company trades at an attractive 16 times earnings and 6.7 per cent dividend yield.
Canada’s largest producer of natural gas, with a remarkable record of growth and shareholder value creation. The company trades at an attractive double-digit free cash flow yield and has paid roughly 7.5 per cent in dividends in the last year.
North America’s largest fleet management company serving a multitude of commercial customers. The company trades at just 15 times earnings and pays a growing 1.6 per cent dividend yield.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|ENB TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TOU TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|EFN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: October 6, 2021
Freehold Royalties (FRU TSX)
- Then: $11.04
- Now: $16.00
- Return: 45%
- Total Return: 54%
Polaris Renewable Energy (PIF TSX)
- Then: $17.49
- Now: $15.64
- Return: -11%
- Total Return: -7%
Elevance Health (ELV NYSE)
- Then: $370.08
- Now: $487.67
- Return: 32%
- Total Return: 33%
Total Return Average: 27%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|FRU TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|PIF TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ELV NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y