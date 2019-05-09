Alex Tapscott has entered into a preliminary settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission over the marketing of an ill-fated blockchain venture.

In a statement of allegations released Thursday morning, the securities regulator's staff accused Tapscott and NextBlock Global Ltd. of making "untrue and misleading" representations in slide decks when they were soliciting investors in mid-2017.

OSC staff says NextBlock's presentation included a slide that listed "at least one and as many as four individuals that had not agreed to act as advisors to NextBlock and had not consented to being named in investor decks."

As a result, the regulator's staff says the private placement raised $20 million from 113 accredited investors who were "deprived of the opportunity to make a fully informed investment decision."

After that first private placement, NextBlock laid the groundwork for a public listing and another financing. That process was eventually abandoned after Forbes reported on the misrepresented advisors.

The OSC has scheduled a hearing in Toronto for May 13 to decide on whether to approve the settlement.

Tapscott was not immediately available for comment when contacted by BNN Bloomberg.