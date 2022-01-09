26s ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid, Office Says
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic congresswoman, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement.
Ocasio-Cortez, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, is “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said.
