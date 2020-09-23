(Bloomberg) -- German doctors said they believe Alexey Navalny could make a full recovery from his poisoning by weapons-grade nerve agent Novichok, after the Russian opposition leader was discharged Tuesday from a Berlin hospital.

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible,” the Charite clinic said in an emailed statement. “However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” the hospital added.

The attack on Navalny last month has ratcheted up tensions between the European Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders demanding that Russia clarify the incident.

Navalny, 44, was evacuated to Germany at his family’s insistence after the aircraft he was traveling on made an emergency landing in Omsk. Russia hasn’t opened an investigation, saying there is no proof he was poisoned.

He was treated for 32 days at the Charite hospital in central Berlin, 24 of which he spent in intensive care.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.