(Bloomberg) -- Alexey Navalny’s condition remains in serious but stable condition, and the Russian opposition leader’s symptoms of poisoning are receding, according to the Berlin hospital that’s treating him.

Navalny became violently ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last week and was flown to the German capital for treatment. Doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital said he was exposed to a cholinesterase inhibitor, a chemical group that includes some nerve agents, though the exact compound hasn’t yet been identified.

The 44-year-old is not in an acutely life-threatening condition but remains in a medically induced coma and is on an artificial respirator, the Charite said Friday in an emailed statement.

Western leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for answers in the high-profile case, while Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday against making “premature and unfounded accusations.”

