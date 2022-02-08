(Bloomberg) -- Alfa Romeo, the sports car brand that became part of Stellantis NV in a merger with PSA Group last year, is debuting its first new product in five years -- a plug-in hybrid crossover intended to turn the ailing marque into a premium global name.

The Tonale crossover, which is smaller than the midsize Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan, should land in U.S. dealerships early next year. It’s the first of five new models, including Tonale, expected by 2030, when Alfa will become the first of Stellantis’s 14 brands to be all-electric.

Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, who took the reins a little over a year ago, has been working to make Alfa and its more expensive sibling, Maserati, profitable again, so he can turn them into global premium and luxury brands. Alfa is betting the petite Tonale will attract more women and boost sales in the U.S. and China, said Larry Dominique, senior vice president of Alfa Romeo in North America.

“This is about building a global brand with a global presence,” Dominique said. The company’s plan is to “focus on those key markets, and grow to secondary markets after that.”

Europe is Alfa Romeo’s largest market. The prices for the Tonale will be announced later.

The Tonale will have both an internal-combustion engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain -- the hybrid version will be offered as the top trim, Dominique said. It’s intended to compete with the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA crossovers.

Alfa Romeo’s U.S. sales slipped 2% last year to 18,250 vehicles, after gaining 2% in 2020 and falling 23% in 2019. The chip shortage is still making volume hard to predict for 2022, Dominique said. He’s been simplifying trim options and improving the dealership experience before the Tonale arrives next year.

“This year it’s about continuing to grow stability for the brand,” he said.

