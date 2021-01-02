(Bloomberg) -- An Algerian military court acquitted two powerful ex-intelligence chiefs and the brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who’d been jailed on conspiracy charges, Ennahar Online reported.

Said Bouteflika, retired Lieutenant General Mohamed Mediene and Major General Athmane Tartag had been sentenced in September 2019 to 15 years on charges of conspiring against the military. They were declared innocent on Saturday after an appeal, Ennahar said.

The expedited 2019 trial came in the wake of Bouteflika’s resignation amid mass protests, as the North African nation’s authorities faced popular pressure to purge the old guard.

