(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s powerful army chief said authorities should begin preparations by mid-month for long-delayed elections, stepping up pressure on protesters to abandon their demands for wider change and back the military’s transition plan.

In remarks carried by Ennahar television, Ahmed Gaid Salah said the OPEC member country’s presidential vote needs to be held within the legally stipulated time-frame, and “it would be best if the electoral college is called on September 15.” Under the constitution, elections take place 90 days after the electoral body gathers.

The comments come as street protests have flared up again in the North African country, about five months after veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down after abandoning plans to run for re-election. Demonstrators have said they won’t participate in a vote until there’s root-and-branch change in the government.

