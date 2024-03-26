(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s main stock market swelled sevenfold on Tuesday, approaching a $4 billion market capitalization after the initial public offering of state-controlled bank Credit Populaire d’Algerie.

The biggest listing in the Algiers Stock Exchange’s three-decade history raised 112 billion dinars ($833 million) for the bank known as CPA, which became only the fifth firm to float shares locally in the North African nation. That took the exchange’s total market cap to 532 billion dinars from 72 billion dinars, according to data on its website.

Despite weak demand, Finance Minister Laaziz Fayed called the sale a “milestone” for government efforts to reform the country’s financial system. The government also plans to sell stock in state-controlled lender Banque de Developpement Local in 2024, Fayed said at a ceremony in Algiers to mark CPA’s trading debut.

Retail investors bought almost 70% of the 49 million shares that were sold at 2,300 dinars apiece, according to the nation’s market watchdog Cosob in comments reported by state media. Earlier, the bank had to reduce the maximum size of the offering, which was initially set at 60 million shares or 30% of CPA’s capital.

