Algeria Closes Airspace to Moroccan Aircraft as Feud Escalates
Algeria said it is immediately closing its airspace to all Moroccan aircraft because of developments on its border and “hostile acts,” deepening a feud after it cut diplomatic ties last month.
“The High Security Council has decided to immediately close Algeria’s airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military aircraft as well as those bearing a Moroccan registration number,” official news agency APS said.
This came after a meeting of its High Security Council on the situation, the Presidency said in a separate statement.
The severing of ties plunged decades of difficult relations between the North African neighbors to their lowest point since the 1970s, escalating tensions in a region already mired in disarray.
